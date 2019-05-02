wrestling / News

ROH Parent Company Sinclair Buys Old Fox Sports Net Stations

May 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH parent company Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Disney have reached an agreement for the former to buy old Fox Sports Net stations for $10 billion. The deal is not finished yet as Fox is looking for equity investors for the stations and Sinclair could still be outbid. Most of the Sinclair offer is believed to have been cash. If the deal goes through it would make it possible for ROH to be on several regional sports networks if Sinclair becomes the owner of those stations. Sinclair previously purchased YES, the New York regional sports network, from Disney for $3.4 billion in March.

