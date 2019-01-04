ROH Parent Company Sinclair In Talks To Run Regional TV In Chicago and New York

Sports Pro Media (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Sinclair Broadcast Group is in talks with the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs to partner and run two separate regional sports stations. Sinclair is the parent company of ROH and has been responsible for ROH airing on diginet stations like Charge! and Comet once they acquire or start one. That could be the case with any new regional TV stations created but that hasn’t been confirmed. The stations would need filler programming during the off-season.

ROH has had trouble getting on TV on local broadcast stations or regional cable in the New York, Los ANgeles and Chicago markets, which are the largest in America. Sinclair is said to be teaming with the Cubs for the network called Marquee, which would go live in 2020. Meanwhile, Sinclair is talking with the Yankees and Amazon to acquire the YES Network, which the Yankees own 20% of.