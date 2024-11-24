wrestling / News

ROH Participants Announced For Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
International Women's Cup Wrestle Dynasty Image Credit: NJPW

During tonight’s AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour, the International Women’s Cup Qualifier participants from ROH were revealed. Athena, Red Velvet, Billie Starkz and Leyla Hirsch will wrestle in a four-way to move onto NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. The ROH winner will face participants from AEW, STARDOM and CMLL at the January 5 event in the Tokyo Dome.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestle Dynasty, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading