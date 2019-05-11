ROH News: Note on PCO vs. Matt Taven in Toronto, Future of Honor Matches, Full Throwback Matches

– PWInsider reports that the finish for PCO vs. Matt Taven in ROH Toronto killed the energy for the live crowd. It appears the reaction was due to the finish, where PCO got his shoulder up before the three count.

– ROH released a new Future of Honor match this week featuring Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, and Eric Martin vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad in a Future of Honor six-man tag team match. Also, another Future of Honor match features Brian Johnson and Joe Keys vs. Vinny Pacifico and Rayo. You can check out the full match videos below.





– ROH also released some new Throwback matches this week, including Minoru Suzuki & Killer Elite Squad vs. War Machine & Mark Briscoe from Global Wars. Also, there’s a Kevin Steen vs. Nigel McGuiness match. You can check out those videos below.



