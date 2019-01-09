ROH Announces Pittsburgh and Columbus Shows for April

– ROH Wrestling officially announced that the promotion will be returning to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Columbus, Ohio for a new events in April. The card will be held one week after the G1 Supercard at the Madison Square Garden in New York. You can check out the full announcement below:

ROH RETURNS TO PITTSBURGH, COLUMBUS FOR BIG SHOWS IN APRIL

One week after the historic G1 Supercard at sold-out Madison Square Garden, fans in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio will experience the immediate fallout when ROH makes its much-anticipated return to both cities.

Ring of Honor presents Steel City Excellence, an international television taping at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 13. Then on Sunday, April 14, ROH heads to EXPRESS LIVE! in Columbus for Masters of the Craft, an event to be streamed LIVE for HonorClub.

Tickets for both events go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members, and Friday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.

Ring of Honor is coming off its most successful year ever, and there is plenty of excitement in the air for 2019. ROH recently signed some of the hottest free agents in the industry, including sensational luchador Bandido, the enigmatic PCO, the no-nonsense Brody King and outstanding UK star Mark Haskins. The new additions join a roster full of top stars, exciting up-and-comers and bonafide legends.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see ROH live in Pittsburgh and Columbus!

Steel City Excellence (international television taping)

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Stage AE

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Meet & Greets: 4pm

Bell Time: 6pm

Masters of the Craft

Sunday, April 14, 2019

EXPRESS LIVE!

Columbus, Ohio

Meet & Greets: 5pm

Bell Time: 7pm