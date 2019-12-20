wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Planning To Use Bullet Club During Wrestlemania Weekend, WWE Network Having Star Wars-Themed Marathon, ROH Unlikely To Use Hammerstein Ballroom Any Time Soon
– PWInsider reports that ROH has been talking about using the Bullet Club, likely the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa), during their Wrestlemania week events in Lakeland, Florida.
– Speaking of ROH, there are currently no plans for a return to the Hammerstein Ballroom.
– The WWE Network is running a themed marathon today in a new collection, with a host of shows that are connected to Star Wars in some way. Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker was released to theaters today. The collection, dubbed “Superstar Wars”, features the following:
* NWA Starrcade 1986 – Night of the Skywalkers
* True Giants – Vader
* The Shockmaster’s WCW debut
* WWE Unfiltered with Renee Young interviewing Harrison Ford and other Star Wars cast members.
* World Class Championship Wrestling’s 1981 Christmas Star Wars event.
There is also short-form content like Zack Ryder hunting for Star Wars action figures, Corey Graves visiting with Star Wars characters for Culture Shock and more.
