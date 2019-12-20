wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Planning To Use Bullet Club During Wrestlemania Weekend, WWE Network Having Star Wars-Themed Marathon, ROH Unlikely To Use Hammerstein Ballroom Any Time Soon

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH NJPW Guerrillas of Destiny Bullet CLub

PWInsider reports that ROH has been talking about using the Bullet Club, likely the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa), during their Wrestlemania week events in Lakeland, Florida.

– Speaking of ROH, there are currently no plans for a return to the Hammerstein Ballroom.

– The WWE Network is running a themed marathon today in a new collection, with a host of shows that are connected to Star Wars in some way. Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker was released to theaters today. The collection, dubbed “Superstar Wars”, features the following:

* NWA Starrcade 1986 – Night of the Skywalkers

* True Giants – Vader

* The Shockmaster’s WCW debut

* WWE Unfiltered with Renee Young interviewing Harrison Ford and other Star Wars cast members.

* World Class Championship Wrestling’s 1981 Christmas Star Wars event.

There is also short-form content like Zack Ryder hunting for Star Wars action figures, Corey Graves visiting with Star Wars characters for Culture Shock and more.

