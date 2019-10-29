ROH Postpones Texas Shows to June 2020

– ROH Wrestling announced today that the scheduled events for Dallas and San Antonio, Texas next month have been postponed and rescheduled for June of 2020. However, ROH has stated that the scheduled Meet & Greets for the cards will move forward as scheduled in Dallas and San Antonio in November. They are free for fans who purchased tickets for those events. You can check out the full announcement below.

ROH MOVES TEXAS TOUR TO JUNE, WILL HAVE MEETS AND GREETS NEXT MONTH IN DALLAS, SAN ANTONIO

The live events in Texas scheduled for Nov. 9 in Dallas and Nov. 10 in San Antonio have been postponed and rescheduled with return dates confirmed for 2020 on June 5 (at Gilley’s Dallas) and June 6 (at The Aztec Theatre San Antonio).

ROH officials cited operational conflict as the primary reason for the postponement and will provide full refunds to everyone who bought tickets within the next 7-10 business days. Those who bought tickets also have the option to use these for the June 5 and June 6 events.

In addition, there will be meet and greet sessions in both Dallas and San Antonio on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, respectively. Meet and Greets will be FREE for all fans who purchased tickets to these events – and just $10 each for everyone else. Locations and talent will be announced in the coming days, but already confirmed are: Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, and ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor.

“We are in debt to the fans of Dallas and San Antonio,” ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland said. “We take pride in the passion and commitment of our fans and in return always strive to deliver them the best experience in every way that we can. We are currently working on some big plans for 2020 that involve a tremendous effort by everyone in the company and we vow to return to Texas in a big way.”

Please contact [email protected] or:

For November 9, 2019 show at Gilley’s Dallas: contact ShowClix | [email protected] | 1-888-718-4253 for assistance.

For Nov. 10, 2019 show at The Aztec Theatre San Antonio: contact Live Nation/Ticketmaster | 1-800-653-8000 for assistance.