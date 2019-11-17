ROH Promotes Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee For Final Battle

– ROH has issued a new press release hyping the ROH TV Championship match between Shane Taylor and Dragon Lee for Final Battle. You can read the full release below:

SHANE TAYLOR PUTS ROH WORLD TV TITLE ON THE LINE AGAINST DRAGON LEE AT FINAL BATTLE

Shane Taylor has been a fighting champion since winning the ROH World Television Title in May, but he could be in for his toughest fight yet when he takes on challenger Dragon Lee at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

The high-flying Lee is coming off his biggest singles victory in ROH, as he handed former ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb a rare pinfall loss at The Experience earlier this month. The next night at ROH Unauthorized, Lee teamed with his brother, ROH World Champion RUSH, to defeat LifeBlood’s Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams.

If Lee wins the title from Taylor at Final Battle and RUSH retains against PCO that night, they would become the first pair of brothers to hold the top two singles championships in ROH simultaneously.

Lee, a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, has been in the ring with Taylor once before, in a four-way match for the title at Death Before Dishonor on Sept. 27. Lee, who did not factor into the finish, got in Taylor’s face afterwards and told him he wanted a one-on-one match with him.

Taking the title from Taylor will be a tall order for anyone, even a competitor as talented as Lee. Fueled by the huge chip on his shoulder, the bad man from the mean streets of East Cleveland is in the midst of the best year of his career.

Taylor, the centerpiece of Shane Taylor Promotions, has scored pinfalls over the likes of former ROH World Champions Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle, as well as Bandido, Kenny King, Flip Gordon and Joe Hendry.

Will a new ROH World Television Champion be crowned at Final Battle? Join us live in Baltimore or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE

FRIDAY, DEC. 13, 8 P.M. EASTERN

UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 21250

PURCHASE TICKETS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. PCO

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. JAY LETHAL & JONATHAN GRESHAM

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR vs. DRAGON LEE

STREET FIGHT

MARK HASKINS (W/VICKY HASKINS ) vs. BULLY RAY

GRUDGE MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT