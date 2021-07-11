wrestling / News
ROH Pure Champion Set For Match At GCW Homecoming Night Two
ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham is coming to GCW for night two of the company’s Homecoming show. GCW announced on Sunday that Gresham, who is defending the Pure Championship against Mike Bennett tonight at Best in the World, will face Starboy Charlie on the second day of the Homecoming show.
GCW Homecoming takes place on July 24th and 25th and will air live on FITE TV. The lineup for the shows so far are:
Night One
* GCW World Championship Match: Nick Gage vs Matt Cardona
* 2 Cold Scorpio vs Grim Reefer
* Marko Stunt vs Starboy Charlie
Also appearing: Drew Parker & more
* First Time Ever Match: Joey Janela vs Atticus Cogar
* Ruckus vs Calvin Tankman
* Jonathon Gresham vs Starboy Charlie
Also appearing: Marko Stunt, Drew Parker, Cezaro Bononi & more
