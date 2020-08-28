wrestling / News
ROH Pure Championship Tournament Kicks Off September 12th, Final Competitors Reveal Coming Monday
August 28, 2020 | Posted by
The first new ROH in-ring content since the pandemic will arrive in a couple of weeks as the company kicks off the ROH Pure Championship Tournament. ROH’s Kevin Ecks noted in his weekly roundup on the official ROH website that the tournament begins on September 12th. The tournament will take place over an eight-week peroid and lead to the crowning of the reinstated championship.
As of now Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Dalton Castle, Matt Sydal, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta and Rust Taylor are all set for the tournament. The final three competitors will be revealed on Monday.
