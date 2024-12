The ROH Pure Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of ROH TV. ROH announced on Thursday’s episode that the following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs on HonorClub:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Taven

* ROH International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena vs. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz vs. Leyla Hirsch