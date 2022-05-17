ROH Pure Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

The ROH Pure Championship will be on the line on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the following lineup on Monday for this week’s show, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods

* Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

* Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

* Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li

* Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura

* Angelico & Jora Johl vs. Baron Black & Anthony Catena

* Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

* Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. The Workehosemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah