ROH Pure Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

The ROH Pure Championship will be on the line on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Sydal

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho