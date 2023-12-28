wrestling / News
ROH Pure Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
The ROH Pure Championship will be on the line on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Sydal
* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho
