ROH Pure Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a ROH Pure Title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Daniel Garcia will get a rematch against Wheeler Yuta for the championship on next week’s show.

Yuta defeated Garcia in a successful defense of the title at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd. With All Out taking place this weekend, the match is the only one announced for next week’s show thus far.