wrestling / News
ROH Pure Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a ROH Pure Title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Daniel Garcia will get a rematch against Wheeler Yuta for the championship on next week’s show.
Yuta defeated Garcia in a successful defense of the title at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd. With All Out taking place this weekend, the match is the only one announced for next week’s show thus far.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Create Future Ideas and Shows Involving The Undertaker
- Mandy Rose on How Morale Has Improved in WWE Since Triple H Took Charge, Returning to NXT
- Ric Flair Addresses Heart Attack Spot During Last Match, Admits It Was in Poor Taste
- Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night