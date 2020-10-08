wrestling / News

ROH Releases Video Preview for Round 2 of Pure Title Tournament

October 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Pure Title Tournament

– The Ring of Honor Pure Title Tournament is entering its second round this week, and ROH has released a new video preview for Round 2 of the tournament. You can check out that new clip below.

Round 2 of the tournament features Matt Sydal vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal vs. David Finlay. The winners will go on to the finals in order to crown a new ROH Pure Wrestling champions.

