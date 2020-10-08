wrestling / News
ROH Releases Video Preview for Round 2 of Pure Title Tournament
October 8, 2020 | Posted by
– The Ring of Honor Pure Title Tournament is entering its second round this week, and ROH has released a new video preview for Round 2 of the tournament. You can check out that new clip below.
Round 2 of the tournament features Matt Sydal vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal vs. David Finlay. The winners will go on to the finals in order to crown a new ROH Pure Wrestling champions.
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black Says Road Warrior Animal Was The First to Tell Him to Go to WWE, Talks Learning From Him
- Arn Anderson On WWE’s Overuse Of The Hell In A Cell Match, What He Thought Of Anonymous GM Angle
- Sadie Gibbs Didn’t Doubt Herself Until She Signed With AEW, Talks Nearly Moving to US Before Pandemic
- Details On AEW Roster’s Reaction to Harold Meij’s NJPW Exit & Possible Partnership Between Companies