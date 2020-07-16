wrestling / News
ROH Releasing EVIL Matches in Celebration Of His NJPW Title Wins
ROH is celebrating EVIL’s rise to the top of NJPW by releasing some of his matches during his time with the company. The company announced the news on Wadnesday and released the first match, as you can see below.
EVIL captured the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at NJPW Dominion over the weekend.
To celebrate NJPW’s new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion EVIL, we’ve picked out his best bouts in Ring of Honor! Join us throughout the week on YouTube as we provide positively EVIL content, documenting the rise of EVIL in professional wrestling. For much more EVIL, check out Honor Club.
Tonight at 7 PM ET: Pre-EVIL Takaaki Watanabe vs Jay Lethal
In this match, his ROH excursion begins with a Proving Ground match against Jay Lethal!
Thursday at 7 PM ET: EVIL and Naito vs Motor City Machine Guns
Friday at 7 PM ET: War of the Worlds: UK 10-Man Tag: Bullet Club vs LIJ w/ EVIL
Sunday at 7 PM ET: Global Wars: EVIL against Jeff Cobb
