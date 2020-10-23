wrestling / News
ROH Reportedly Contact Deonna Purrazzo Before She Signed New Impact Contract
October 23, 2020
We reported earlier this week that Deonna Purrazzo signed a new long-term contract with Impact Wrestling and will remain with them for the foreseeable future. Fightful Select notes that the contract was finalized around four weeks ago, but the announcement was saved for this week to increase buzz around her match at Bound for Glory.
It also reported that Ring of Honor officials had contacted Purrazzo to find out what her status in Impact was and if she’d be interested in coming in. They contacted her around the same time she was offered the new Impact deal.
