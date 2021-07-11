wrestling / News
ROH Reportedly Signs Deals With Former WWE Superstars, Multiple Surprise Debuts Planned
– The WWE talent releases in recent months are well documented. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Ring of Honor (ROH) has reached out to “multiple” former WWE talent releases recently, and some reportedly even have deals in place to imminently debut in the company, with multiple names and surprises that are being planned.
Also, ROH has reportedly reach out to talent for the company’s revamped women’s division. This includes at least one surprise that’s expected over the next week.
Tonight, Ring of Honor will be returning to pay-per-view with Best in the World. Additionally, this will be the first ROH event with live fans in attendance in over a year, since the start of the pandemic restrictions. With that in mind, it would not be surprising if some of the “surprises” start later tonight.
More Trending Stories
- EC3 on His Reinvention After WWE, Developing His Own Projects, Facing Flip Gordon at ROH Best in the World
- Naomi Deletes Twitter After Fans Blame Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI, Fellow WWE Stars React
- Rumor Killer On Opponent of Deonna Purrazzo At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
- Jim Ross Was Shocked by AEW Debut of Malakai Black, on What He Told Black After the Show