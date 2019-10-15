wrestling / News
ROH Reportedly Signs Tyler Bateman to Exclusive Deal
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH has reportedly snapped up a new name to an exclusive deal in Tyler Bateman. According to Southern California wrestling news site SoCal Uncensored, Bateman has signed exclusively with the company and will start full-time next month. ROH has yet to comment on the report.
Bateman debuted for the company at Death Before Dishonor Fallout last month with a win over Jake Atlas and an angle with Tracy Williams and Flip Gordon later in the show where he attacked Williams. He has previously worked for NJPW, Bar Wrestling, GCW, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, and DEFY among other companies.
