ROH Returning to New York in April For Battlestarr 2020

Ring of Honor has announced its New York return is set for April at ROH Battlestarr 2020. The company announced on Thursday that the show will take place at Terminal 5 on April 23rd and will see the Pure Title Tournament continue.

The full announcement reads:

PURE TITLE TOURNAMENT CONTINUES AT BATTLESTARR 2020 IN NEW YORK CITY ON APRIL 23

A galaxy of the best wrestlers on the planet will converge on Terminal 5 in New York City on April 23 to compete at Battlestarr 2020.

The quarterfinals of the Pure Title tournament are among the featured attractions of what is guaranteed to be an incredible night of the fast-paced, hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only Ring of Honor can deliver.

Tickets for ROH’s return to the Big Apple go on sale next Wednesday (Feb. 19) at 10 a.m. for HonorClub members and next Friday (Feb. 21) for the general public.

Battlestarr 2020 will be ROH’s first appearance in New York City since Manhattan Mayhem last July, which was highlighted by the Briscoes winning the ROH World Tag Team Title from Guerrillas of Destiny in a street fight that tore the house down.

Due to popular demand, ROH announced recently that it was bringing back the Pure Title, which had been an active championship from 2004-2006. In matches contested under Pure rules, closed-fist punches were illegal, and each competitor was allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match; after that, pinfalls and submission holds on or under the ropes would be legal.

In addition to witnessing all the unparalleled wrestling action at Battlestarr 2020, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos with top ROH stars at the meet and greet before the show.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to experience ROH live!