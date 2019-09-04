ROH Reveals Brackets, Dates For Number One Contenders Tournament

ROH has revealed the brackets for their upcoming #1 contenders tournament for the ROH World title, which will conclude with the finals at Final Battle on December 13. The first round matches include PCO vs. Kenny King, Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins, Colt Cabana vs. Marty Scurll and Bandido vs. Jay Lethal. Here’s a press release:

The bracket for the Final Battle No. 1 Contender tournament has been revealed, and there are a number of exciting first-round matches and compelling possible finals matchups.

On one side of the bracket, PCO takes on Kenny King, and Dalton Castle faces Mark Haskins. The other side of the bracket has “The Villain” Marty Scurll meeting Colt Cabana, and a dream match pitting two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal against Bandido.

The PCO-King and Scurll-Cabana matches will be on the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27. The Castle-Haskins and Lethal-Bandido matches will be part of the Death Before Dishonor Fallout event in the same venue on Saturday, Sept. 28.

All of the first-round matches are taking place in an ROH ring for the first time.

The way the bracket is set up, there is a possibility that Villain Enterprises members PCO and Scurll could face each other in the finals, as could LifeBlood members Haskins and Bandido.

The tournament semifinals and finals take place at Glory By Honor in New Orleans at UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets for Glory By Honor go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members and Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Central for the general public. All eight participants in the tournament will take part in the meet and greet.

The winner of the tournament faces the ROH World Champion (currently Matt Taven) at Final Battle on Friday, Dec. 13 at Baltimore’s UMBC Event Center.

All of the aforementioned shows will stream live for HonorClub.