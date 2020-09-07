ROH Reveals Brackets For Pure Title Tournament

During the latest episode of ROH Week by Week, Ring of Honor revealed the brackets for the Pure Championship tournament. It will be split into two eight-man blocks in a single elimination format.

Block A:

* Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle

* David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero

* Silas Young vs. Fred Yehi

* Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor

Block B:

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Delirious vs. Matt Sydal

* Josh Woods vs. Kenny King

* PJ Black vs. Tony Deppen