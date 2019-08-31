ROH Reveals Final Four Competitors in #1 Contender’s Tournament

– The final competitors in ROH’s #1 Contender’s Tournament are set. Ring of Honor announced that PCO, Bandido, Colt Cabana, and Mark Haskins will be part of the tournament, joining Jay Lethal, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle, and Kenny King. The full announcement is below:

With two members of Villain Enterprises (PCO, Scurll) and two members of LifeBlood (Bandido, Haskins) in the tournament, we very well could see faction mates competing against one another. The bracket will be revealed on Monday.

PCO, Bandido and Haskins have all made a huge impact in ROH since signing with the company eight months ago. They immediately won over fans and achieved main event status.

Cabana made his ROH debut in 2002, the company’s first year in existence. A two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, Cabana has had a very successful career, but the ROH World Championship has eluded him. Now that he divides his time between wrestling and doing color commentary on ROH broadcasts, this may be Cabana’s last shot at competing for the richest prize in the sport.

First-round matches of the tournament will be held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, Sept. 27 and Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The semifinals and finals take place at Glory By Honor in New Orleans at UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets for Glory By Honor go on sale this coming Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members and Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Central for the general public. All eight participants in the tournament will take part in the meet and greet.

The winner of the tournament faces the ROH World Champion (currently Matt Taven) at Final Battle on Friday, Dec. 13 at Baltimore’s UMBC Event Center.

All of the tournament matches will stream live for HonorClub.