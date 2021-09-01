wrestling / News
ROH Reveals RUSH Will Miss Rest of 2021 Due to Injury
RUSH is on the shelf for the rest of the year after undergoing knee surgery. ROH has announced that the former World Champion underwent knee surgery to fix the injury he suffered at Glory at Honor night two and will not be able to compete for the rest of 2021.
It was reported yesterday that RUSH underwent an “emergency surgery” and that his family would address his status on Thursday. ROH’s full statement reads:
RUSH UNDERGOES KNEE SURGERY, OUT OF ACTION FOR REST OF 2021
RUSH will be out of action for the rest of 2021 after undergoing knee surgery.
The two-time former ROH World Champion suffered the injury at Glory By Honor on Aug. 21 during the tag team match pitting him and Dragon Lee against ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus.
RUSH was scheduled to team with Lee and Kenny King against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia. RUSH’s father, Bestia del Ring, will replace him in the title match.
On this weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling, La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, Lee, Bestia and Kenny King) faces STP (Taylor, Moses and Kaun of Soldiers of Savagery and O’Shay Edwards) in an eight-man tag match taped prior to Glory By Honor.
