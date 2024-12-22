ROH News: Sellout Crowd For Final Battle, Brett Lauderdale Attends Show

– ROH Final Battle on Friday had a sellout crowd, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Friday’s event at the Hammerstein Ballroom was sold out. AEW used a smaller setup in terms of the crowd with more space around the ring for dives.

– The site also notes that GCW owner Brett Lauderdale was in attendance at the show promoting GCW’s event next month in the Ballroom. Issac Rodriguez of ARRIVAL Wrestling was also in attendance.