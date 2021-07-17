ROH Sets Bandido & Rey Horus vs. RUSH & Dragon Leet for Glory by Honor Night 2

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has confirmed a new match for Glory by Honor Night 2. ROH World champion Bandido will team with Rey Horus against Rush and TV champion Dragon Lee. Night 2 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia. Here’s the full announcement:

BANDIDO AND REY HORUS BATTLE RUSH AND DRAGON LEE AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 2

The talent and star power alone makes Bandido and Rey Horus versus RUSH and Dragon Lee at Glory By Honor Night 2 on Aug. 21 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena a must-see match.

But the bout is even more compelling because Bandido just beat RUSH for the ROH World Title, and Lee, RUSH’s brother, is friends with Bandido.

After Bandido defeated RUSH at the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11, RUSH and fellow La Faccion Ingobernable members Kenny King and Bestia del Ring attacked the new champion. However, Lee did not touch Bandido and was visibly conflicted.

It will be very interesting to see what transpires when Bandido and Lee are standing across the ring from each other in this tag match.

Horus and Lee are no strangers either. They’ve wrestled each other several times in Mexico, and earlier this year Horus came within an eyelash of defeating Lee for the ROH World Television Title.

Speaking of which, Lee is coming off a big win at Best in the World over Tony Deppen to become just the fifth man to regain the ROH World Television Title.

What will happen when these four fabulous luchadors square off in Philadelphia? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!