ROH Sets Bullet Club vs. CHAOS Match For Death Before Dishonor

– Ring of Honor has announced the first match for ROH Death Before Dishonor, pitting Bullet Club against CHAOS. The company made the announcement on Wednesday that Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll will face Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero at the event. You can see the announcement post below.

ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place on September 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 1 PM ET for HonorClub members, and will go on sale for the general public on August 3rd at 3 PM ET.