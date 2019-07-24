ROH Sets Death Before Dishonor PPV and TV Taping in Las Vegas for September

– ROH Wrestling has announced the details for this year’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and international TV taping for September. The events are scheduled for Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 27 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out the full details below.

STAR-STUDDED DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW, TV TAPING COMING TO LAS VEGAS

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to the city known for bright lights and big fights when Ring of Honor presents the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and international TV taping in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Live in September.

All the top stars in ROH will be there to compete on the pay-per-view on Friday, Sept. 27 and the TV event on Saturday, Sept. 28. Both shows will stream live for HonorClub.

Tickets for the two events go on sale Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Pacific for HonorClub members and Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific for the general public.

Death Before Dishonor has been an ROH staple since 2003 and has featured historic title changes and epic confrontations. This will be the fourth year in a row that Las Vegas has hosted the extravaganza.

Last year’s Death Before Dishonor weekend featured a classic ROH World Title Match between then-champion Jay Lethal and Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb’s in-ring debut, which saw him destroy Punishment Martinez in less than 90 seconds to win the ROH World Title.

Which ROH stars will have lady luck on their side in Sin City? And which of them will leave Las Vegas empty-handed? Join us for Death Before Dishonor weekend to find out!

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR

AT SAM’S TOWN LIVE IN LAS VEGAS

PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 6 P.M. PACIFIC

ROH INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING

(STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, 6 P.M. PACIFIC