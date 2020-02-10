wrestling / News
ROH Sets June Date, Location For Best in the World
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
ROH will return to Baltimore for Best in the World 2020, the company announced on Sunday. It was revealed at ROH Free Enterprise that the show will take place at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore on June 19th.
Last year’s Best in the World also took place in Baltimore and saw Matt Taven defeat Jeff Cobb to retain the ROH World Championship.
