ROH Sets Location For Glory of Honor in October

– ROH has announced the location for October’s Glory By Honor show, which takes place on October 13th. The promotion announced on Monday that the show will take place at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore.

Tickets for the show go on sale on July 18th for HonorClub members and July 20th for the general public. The show will be streamed live for HonorClub members.

As of now, no talent or matches are announced for the show.