ROH Sets Rocky Romero For Pure Championship Tournament

Ring of Honor has a new competitor for the Pure Championship Tournament in Rocky Romero. The company announced that Romero is joining Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Doug Williams as competitors in the tournament, which kicks off on April 10th.

The full announcement is below:

The tournament to crown the first Ring of Honor Pure Champion since 2006 begins at Pure Excellence on Friday, April 10 in Columbus and Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh. Sixteen entrants representing at least six countries will battle to put their names alongside Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, and other ROH forefathers who fought by the Pure Rules. The rules gave a distinct flavor to each Pure Rules match: closed-fist punches were illegal and each competitor was allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match; after that, pinfalls and submission holds on or under the ropes would be legal.

The first man to hold Championships in Ring of Honor, New Japan, and CMLL returns to ROH to do something he has never done in his nearly 20+ year career that has taken him all around the world and then some: compete in a Pure Rules match in a ROH ring. And for Rocky Romero, the Pure Championship represents an opportunity to do something else he has never done in ROH: win a singles ROH Championship!

By 2005, Rocky Romero, then at the age of 23, had already held titles in ROH, New Japan, and CMLL and was one-half of the then-longest reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions of all-time, The Havana Pitbulls. Since then, Romero has captured both the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight singles and Tag Team Championships, breaking the record for most reigns as one half of the latter.

Romero has been a fixture in ROH, whether it has been with Ricky Reyes, Alex Koslov, or Beretta for almost the entirety of ROH’s existence and his blend of United States, Mexican, European, and Japanese styles make him one of the most difficult wrestlers in the world for which to game plan. But Romero has not yet competed in a Pure Rules wrestling match inside a ROH, a rare missing achievement in a career that is already on a Hall of Fame trajectory!