ROH Signs Danhausen To A Contract On One Condition

ROH has released a new video in which they announced that they have signed Danhausen to a contract, on the condition that he wins a match by the end of the year.

In the video, he wishes everyone a Happy Halloween and reveals that he has been signed. However, a message at the end reveals the stipulation.

It reads: “Ring of Honor has offered Danhausen a contract and will hire Danhausen under the stipulation that Danhausen must win a Ring of Honor match before 2020 is finished. Danhausen must have subconsciously skipped over that fine print in the email text message from Dave Honor because it is very bogus, very evil. Anyways, consider Danhausen hired because Danhausen always wins. You’ll rue the day that you fine-printed Danhausen’s contract. Sincerely Danhausen, PS Up Yours, Dave Honor.”