ROH Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Collision Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV at last night’s AEW Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the spoilers from the taping below, per Fightful:

* The WorkHorsemen def. Sayrus & Brillante RB

* Johnny TV was about to have his match with Dalton Castle’s “friend” which turned out to be Castle. He refused at first but eventually agreed to the match, noting that the conditions for the bout will be revealed next week.

* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Jon Cruz, James Blackheart & JC Valentine

* Ethan Page def. Aaron Solo

* Billie Starkz def. an enhancement Talent. Nyla Rose came out and threatened Starks, but a returning Athena attacked Rose.

* Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Griff Garrison, & Cole Karter def. The Infantry & Iron Savages

* Four Corners Survival Match: Diamanté def. Leyla Hirsh, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora

* Taya Valkyrie def. Killa Kate

* Lee Johnson def. Gravity

* Four Corners Survival Match: Komander def. AR Fox, Jack Cartwheel & Willie Mack