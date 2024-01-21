wrestling / News
ROH Spoilers From AEW Collision Taping in St. Louis
Spoilers from the Ring of Honor taping in St. Louis at the AEW Collision taping are below, credit to PWInsider.
* The Righteous def. Camaro Jackson & Imaya
* Nyla Rose def. Lanie Luck
* Zak Knight def. Aaron Solo
* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison w/ Maria Kanellis def. Angelico & Serpentico
* Blake Christian & Willie Mack def. The Outrunners
* Taya Valkyrie & Leila Grey & Diamante def. Lady Frost & Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. Gravity & Gringo Loco to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles
* The Infantry & Lee Johnson def. The Iron Savages & JT Davidson
* Red Velvet def. Heather Reckless
* Billie Starkz def. Tootie Lynn
* Ethan Page def. Cody Lane
* Abadon def. Robyn Renegade
* Jack Cartwheel def. Jon Cruz
* Action Andretti def. Anthony Henry
* Rocky Romero def. Josh Woods, JD Drake and Slim J in a Four Way Match
