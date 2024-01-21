ROH Spoilers From AEW Collision Taping in St. Louis

Spoilers from the Ring of Honor taping in St. Louis at the AEW Collision taping are below, credit to PWInsider.

* The Righteous def. Camaro Jackson & Imaya

* Nyla Rose def. Lanie Luck

* Zak Knight def. Aaron Solo

* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison w/ Maria Kanellis def. Angelico & Serpentico

* Blake Christian & Willie Mack def. The Outrunners

* Taya Valkyrie & Leila Grey & Diamante def. Lady Frost & Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. Gravity & Gringo Loco to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

* The Infantry & Lee Johnson def. The Iron Savages & JT Davidson

* Red Velvet def. Heather Reckless

* Billie Starkz def. Tootie Lynn

* Ethan Page def. Cody Lane

* Abadon def. Robyn Renegade

* Jack Cartwheel def. Jon Cruz

* Action Andretti def. Anthony Henry

* Rocky Romero def. Josh Woods, JD Drake and Slim J in a Four Way Match