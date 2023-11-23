wrestling / News
ROH Spoilers From Before Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Taping
November 22, 2023 | Posted by
ROH taped three matches before AEW Dynamite for ROH TV, and the spoilers are online. PWInsider reports that the following matches were taped below the show:
* Leyla Hirsch def. Heather Reckless
* The Infantry def. The Boys
* Emi Sakura def. Trish Adora
