ROH Spoilers From Before Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Taping

November 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

ROH taped three matches before AEW Dynamite for ROH TV, and the spoilers are online. PWInsider reports that the following matches were taped below the show:

* Leyla Hirsch def. Heather Reckless
* The Infantry def. The Boys
* Emi Sakura def. Trish Adora

