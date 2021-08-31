ROH Star RUSH Undergoes Emergency Surgery

ROH star RUSH underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday, according to a new report. The La Tijera Lucha Libre Twitter account posted a picture sent to them by RUSH’s family of the former ROH World Champion in the hospital, which you can see below.

The post reads (translation per Google):

@rushtoroblanco He has undergone emergency surgery and his family sends us this image, likewise, the #DinastiaMuñoz will give a lecture next Thursday at noon to talk about this surgery and its future … #latijeraluchalibre

In addition, Mexican news outlet Pasala shared a photo of the star being taken into the hospital in a wheelchair. RUSH suffered a knee injury during his match at ROH Glory By Honor night two earlier this month, when he and Dragon Lee defeated Bandido and Rey Horus.

RUSH was set to compete at ROH Death Before Dishonor on September 24th in an LFI vs. Shane Taylor Promotions bout for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships. He has since been pulled from the match, with Bestia del Ring replacing him.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to RUSH for a quick and full recovery.

