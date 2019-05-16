wrestling / News

ROH Announces State of the Art Card for June 1

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH State of the Art

– ROH Wrestling has announced some new matchups for the upcoming State of the Art card. The event is set for June 1 in Kent, Washington. This will mark ROH’s debut in Washington state. Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King will be part of a Best of Three Series.

* ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Tracy Williams
* The Kingdom vs. The Bouncers
* NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Mark Briscoe
* Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal

