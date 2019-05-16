wrestling / News
ROH Announces State of the Art Card for June 1
May 16, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH Wrestling has announced some new matchups for the upcoming State of the Art card. The event is set for June 1 in Kent, Washington. This will mark ROH’s debut in Washington state. Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King will be part of a Best of Three Series.
* ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Tracy Williams
* The Kingdom vs. The Bouncers
* NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Mark Briscoe
* Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal
More Trending Stories
- Lars Sullivan’s Anxiety Said To Be Related To Past Controversial Remarks, Details On Which Sponsor Was Upset
- More On AEW TV Rights Fees: AEW Believed To Be Profitable By 2020
- Vince Russo Shares His Own Account of Brief Return to WWE in 2002 & Heat With Stephanie McMahon, Denies Previous Bruce Prichard Claims
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Goldberg Being Hard to Work With in WCW and How Goldberg Was ‘Miserable’ Backstage