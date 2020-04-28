Various News: ROH Streaming Chris Hero vs. Adam Cole, Best Smackdown Matches of the Decade, Tyler Breeze & Big E’s Secret Breakfasts

– ROH will be streaming Chris Hero vs. Adam Cole later tonight on the company’s official YouTube channel. The stream begins at 9:00 pm EST. You can view the match in the player below:

– A new Best of WWE compilation will be added to the WWE Network starting Thursday, April 30. It will feature the Best Smackdown Matches of the Decade.

– WWE released a New Day: Feel the Power clip on Tyler Breeze and Big E’s secret breakfasts. You can check out that video below.