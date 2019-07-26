Bandido & Mark Haskins vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham Set For ROH Summer Supercard

– Ring of Honor announced that Lifeblood members Bandido and Mark Haskins will team up to take on Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham at Summer Supercard.

A first-time-ever tag team match featuring four of the most talented athletes in Ring of Honor has been signed for Summer Supercard in Toronto on Aug. 9, as LifeBlood’s Bandido and Mark Haskins will face Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.

Until recently, one could say that this bout typifies what ROH is all about. All four men have been regarded as some of the most honorable competitors in ROH, but that appears to no longer be the case based on Gresham’s sudden change in attitude.

Gresham used a low blow to defeat Silas Young — in a Pure Rules Match, no less — at the Best in the World pay-per-view last month. Then he used a foreign object to win a Four Corner Survival Match on the most recent episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

Lethal confronted his friend after the latter match about his questionable tactics, but Gresham wasn’t receptive. Gresham said he came to ROH to restore honor, but he failed. He said the competitors cheat and lie, so he learned how to play their game and he’s going to be the best at it.

LifeBlood’s mission statement upon arrival in ROH also was to restore honor, and they remain committed to doing so. However, while they prefer to play by the rules and adhere to the Code of Honor, they won’t back down from a fight, as evidenced by Bandido, Haskins and Tracy Williams’ victory over ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King) in a non-title Philadelphia Street Fight on TV last weekend.