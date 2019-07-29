Various News: Updated ROH Summer Supercard Card, Jon Moxley vs. Naito G1 Climax 29 Highlights

– Below is the updated card for ROH Summer Supercard on August 9th in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

* Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley for the ROH World Title

* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes in a Ladder War for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

* Kelly Klein vs. Tasha Steelz for the ROH Women of Honor World Title

* Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH World TV Title

* Caristico, Soberano Jr., & Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, & Templario

* Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido & Mark Haskins

* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle in a No DQ Match

– Here are highlights from the Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito match from the NJPW G1 Climax 29 show yesterday. Moxley won the match to remain undefeated in the B Block.