Various News: Updated ROH Summer Supercard Card, Jon Moxley vs. Naito G1 Climax 29 Highlights
– Below is the updated card for ROH Summer Supercard on August 9th in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
* Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley for the ROH World Title
* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes in a Ladder War for the ROH World Tag Team Titles
* Kelly Klein vs. Tasha Steelz for the ROH Women of Honor World Title
* Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH World TV Title
* Caristico, Soberano Jr., & Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, & Templario
* Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido & Mark Haskins
* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle in a No DQ Match
– Here are highlights from the Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito match from the NJPW G1 Climax 29 show yesterday. Moxley won the match to remain undefeated in the B Block.
