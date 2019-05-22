ROH Summer Supercard in Toronto On-Sale This Week

– Ring of Honor’s Summer Supercard in Torono officially goes on sale this week. ROH announced that tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for Honorclub members at 10 AM ET, with general public getting access to tickets on Friday. The full announcement is below:

Stars from ROH, NJPW, CMLL and the NWA are joining forces to present Summer Supercard at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Friday Aug. 9.

Riding a wave of momentum from last month’s historic G1 Supercard, Summer Supercard promises to be a sizzling spectacular that pro wrestling fans will not want to miss.

Tickets for Summer Supercard go on sale this coming Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members and Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.

Summer Summercard will feature the greatest wrestlers from the US, Japan and Mexico competing for championships and in dream matches.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the hottest show of the summer live in Toronto or streaming live for HonorClub