wrestling / News
ROH Summer Supercard In Toronto Tickets Now On Sale
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor put out the following announcement:
Ring of Honor issued the following:
Stars from ROH, NJPW, CMLL and the NWA are joining forces to present Summer Supercard at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Aug. 9.
Riding a wave of momentum from last month’s historic G1 Supercard, Summer Supercard promises to be a sizzling spectacular that pro wrestling fans will not want to miss.
Tickets go on sale TODAY (Friday) at 10am Eastern!
Summer Supercard will feature the greatest wrestlers from the US, Japan and Mexico competing for championships and in dream matches.
Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the hottest show of the summer live in Toronto!
Friday, August 9th
Mattamy Athletic Centre
Toronto, ON
PURCHASE TICKETS
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Explains Why He Decided to Leave WWE, Wanting More Freedom, Discusses Talent Being Scared of Talking to Vince McMahon
- TJ Perkins: ‘Dealing With the 205 Live Producer and Creative Was Miserable’
- Former WWE Ringside Photographer Reflects on Night Owen Hart Tragically Died
- Backstage News On Who Came Up With Idea for WWE’s New 24/7 Championship