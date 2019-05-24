ROH Summer Supercard In Toronto Tickets Now On Sale

– Ring of Honor put out the following announcement:

Stars from ROH, NJPW, CMLL and the NWA are joining forces to present Summer Supercard at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Aug. 9.

Riding a wave of momentum from last month’s historic G1 Supercard, Summer Supercard promises to be a sizzling spectacular that pro wrestling fans will not want to miss.

Tickets go on sale TODAY (Friday) at 10am Eastern!

Summer Supercard will feature the greatest wrestlers from the US, Japan and Mexico competing for championships and in dream matches.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the hottest show of the summer live in Toronto!

Friday, August 9th

Mattamy Athletic Centre

Toronto, ON

