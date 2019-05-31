wrestling / News

ROH News: NWA Title Defense At Summer Supercard, Top Prospect Tournament, More

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
ROH Summer Supercard

– Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Briscoes in a No DQ match will be announced on Monday. PWInsider speculates that the bout will take place at Best in the World in June 28 but that has not been confirmed.

– ROH is bringing back the Top Prospect Tournament this summer. No dates have been announced.

– Nick Aldis will defend the NWA World Heavyweight Title at Summer Supercard in Toronto. An “authentic” CMLL Trios match will also be on the show.

– Josh Woods will be an instructor for the I Believe of Wrestling training school in Florida.

– A fourth member of Villain Enterprises is still being teased.

