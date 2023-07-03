wrestling / News

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Now Available on HonorClub

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Supercard of Honor Reach For the Sky Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor has announced that this year’s Supercard of Honor event is now available on HonorClub at WatchROH.com. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (c) vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik
* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia
* Zero Hour: Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams
* Zero Hour: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack
* Zero Hour: Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize
* Zero Hour: Stu Grayson vs. Slim J

