ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Now Available on HonorClub
Ring of Honor has announced that this year’s Supercard of Honor event is now available on HonorClub at WatchROH.com. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (c) vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik
* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia
* Zero Hour: Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams
* Zero Hour: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack
* Zero Hour: Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize
* Zero Hour: Stu Grayson vs. Slim J
