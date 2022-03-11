ROH Still Promoting Supercard Of Honor, Note On Plans Going Forward

ROH is still promoting Supercard of Honor following Tony Khan’s purchase of the company, with finer details of the company moving forward still being worked out. As reported last week, Tony Khan announced his purchase of the company on Dynamite and PWInsider reports that the two sides are still working out the specifics moving ahead. As of now there is nothing officially confirmed about future plans or talents beyond the fact that Tony Khan will be overseeing the booking.

ROH Supercard of Honor is still set for April 1st as of now in Dallas, with the show airing on FITE TV and likely PPV. Tickets are on sale and the company took to Twitter to promote the show on Thursday: