ROH News: Supercard of Honor Venue Reportedly Already Paid For, Note on TV Tapings

– ROH has reportedly already paid for the venue for their planned return from hiatus at Supercard of Honor in April. PWInsider reports that several sources have stated that the location for WrestleMania 38 weekend show is paid for.

As has been noted, the company is going on hiatus after ROH Final Battle and have said they will return with the April show.

– The site notes that there are no tapings set for before or after next weekend’s PPV, and that the TV tapings from November include content that will run through Christmas week. The company will be relying on archival content from that point forward.