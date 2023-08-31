ROH Tag Team Battle Royale & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Battle Royale: Aussie Open, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor, Gates of Agony, More

* Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith

* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay