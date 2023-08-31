wrestling / News

ROH Tag Team Battle Royale & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Battle Royale: Aussie Open, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor, Gates of Agony, More
* Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith
* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading