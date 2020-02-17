wrestling / News
ROH Tag Team Championship Match Set For 18th Anniversary Show
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon will receive a shot at the ROH Tag Team Title Shot At the company’s 18th anniversary show. ROH announced Monday on Twitter that Scurll and Gordon will face Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal for the titles on the show, which takes place on March 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Previously announced for the event was a ROH TV Championship match between Dragon Lee and Bandido.
ROH World Tag Team Championship match signed for ROH’s 18th Anniversary PPV March 13th at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas! @TheJonGresham @TheLethalJay vs @TheFlipGordon @MartyScurll
🎟Tickets: https://t.co/vnoywABuzT
Streaming live for #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/SgdSNf0Jwn
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard’s Title Win Takes Away From the Knockouts Division, on Potential of Merging Impact World and Knockouts Titles
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Attending Far Less Raw & Smackdown Tapings
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life
- The Rock Recalls Splurging on a Rolex Early In His Career, Only to Watch It Get Destroyed in The Ring