ROH Tag Team Championship Match Set For 18th Anniversary Show

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon will receive a shot at the ROH Tag Team Title Shot At the company’s 18th anniversary show. ROH announced Monday on Twitter that Scurll and Gordon will face Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal for the titles on the show, which takes place on March 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Previously announced for the event was a ROH TV Championship match between Dragon Lee and Bandido.