ROH Tag Team Championship Match Set For Supercard Of Honor
New ROH Tag Team Champions will be decided at ROH Supercard Of Honor. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mark Briscoe announced that the next ROH World Tag Team Champions will be determined in a Reach For the Sky Ladder match at the March 31st PPV. Briscoe announced that the Lucha Bros as the first competitors in the match.
Mark and Jay Briscoe won the World Tag Team Championships at ROH Final Battle 2022, but didn’t get to defend the titles before Jay passed away in a car accident in January.
