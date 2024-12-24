ROH Tag Team Title Bout Official For Wrestle Dynasty

The Sons of Texas will put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line at Wrestle Dynasty. NJPW released a new preview for the January 5th show which confirms that Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will defend their titles against Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO of House of Torture on the pre-show.

The preview reads:

Kickoff Match 2: ROH Tag Team Championships- Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO)

The second kickoff match of the night will see the ROH Tag Team Championships defended in Japan for the first time in six years, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara putting the belts on the line against Yoshinobu Kanemaru and SHO.

Two of Texas’s favourtie sons, the youthful exuberance of Guevara and veteran instincts of Rhodes have made for a highly successful tandem, but now they have to contend with HOUSE OF TORTURE. Many have mused that H.O.T should be allowed through the Forbidden Door and someone should throw away the key, but Rhodes and Guevara will not be planning to give up their tag gold, and with Rhodes making a return to the Tokyo Dome after wrestling here way back in 1993, he’ll be looking to make this a successful if unexpected comeback to the Big Egg.